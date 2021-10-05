Summerland Ladies Club holds team golf event

Summerland Ladies Club

On Sept. 14, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed in a team event, the Di, Fran and Vi tournament. The two lowest net scores on each team were counted to arrive at the team total.

Results: First Val Eibner, Christine Haessig, Ellen Clay, 147; second Pat Stohl, Angie Brock, Carol Mulligan, 151; third Pat Gartrell, Helen Pybus, Maribel Rothfield, 153; fourth Vi Ward, Diana Leitch, Barb Oleschuck, 155; fifth Janis Goll, Sheila Westgate, Vijai Vaagen, 162.

Additional prizes were also awarded. First flight K P hole #4 Helen Pybus; longest putt hole #18 Val Eibner; second flight KP hole #4 Pat Stohl; longest putt hole #9 Betty Critchlow. Lil Smith won the deuce pot.

Summerland Senior Men

On Sept. 16, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held an all net scores event.

Jeff Goodis and Andy Webster tied for the low net of the day with two under 70. Seven players shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low net Jeff Goodis, 70; second low net Michel Perrault, 71 cb; third low net Bryce Parker, 71; fourth low net Dennis Glasscock, 73.

Second flight: First low net Andy Webster, 70; second low net Les Brough, 72; third low net Ken Bridgeman, 73; fourth low net Alf Vaagen, 74.

Third flight: First low net Mike Van Tighem, 71; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 73; third low net Ted Gamracy, 76; fourth low net Stan Brock, 77 cb.

