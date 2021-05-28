Summerland Ladies Club golfs low gross/low net event

Summerland Ladies Club

On May 18, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed in a low gross/low net event.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan, 88; second low gross Dee Dobson, 94; first low net Christine Haessig, 76; second low net Lil Smith, 78.

Second flight: First low gross Diana Leitch, 100; second low gross Janis Goll, 103; first low net Ellen Clay, 74 (cb); second low net Marie Gallant, 74.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ladies Club golfers play Crying Towel game

READ ALSO: Summerland Senior Men’s Club holds team golf event

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On May 20, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a team event, counting two net scores per hole, with teams having a designated player on each hole.

The winning team with 95 points was Gene Benner, Ed Helgason, Bob Dickeson and Rick Drewnisz. Second place with 79 points was Peter Schnurr, Alf Vaagen, George Carswell and Jerry Sauve. Third by countback with 78 points was Dennis Glasscock, Ken Bridgeman, Terry McKay and Ken Robertson. Fourth also by countback was Chuck Harman, Glen Brennan and Mike Van Tegham.

Eight players shared the deuce pot.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review