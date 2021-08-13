Summerland Ladies Club golfers count low gross/low net scores

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 10, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted low gross/low net scores.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan, 85; second low gross Dee Dobson, 89; first low net Vijai Vaagen, 71; second low net Christine Haessig, 74.

Second flight: First low gross Barb Oleschuck, 104; second low gross Pat Stohl, 111; first low net Angie Brock, 72; second low net Betsy McAndrew, 80.

Summerland Senior Men

On Aug. 12, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

There were several good scores with Dave Carleton and Ken Robertson leading the way with net 67s. Seven players shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low net Dave Carleton, 67; second low net Dwain Sandrelli, 69; third low net Warren Julien, 71; fourth low net Tom Newton, 73 cb.

Second flight: First low net Charles Lay, 69; second low net David Smith, 70; third low net Gord Young, 71; fourth low net Glenn Steinke.

Third flight: First low net Stan Brock, 71; second low net Mike Van Teghem, 73; third low net Dennis Foyle, 75; fourth low net Jeff Clarke, 76 cb.

Fourth flight: First low net Ken Robertson, 67; second low net Terry McKay, 69; third low net Dave Cain, 72; fourth low net Stew Macaulay, 72.

Next week the club will host the Summerland Senior Men’s Open.

