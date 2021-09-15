Summerland hosts women’s doubles tennis tourney

Total of 18 teams compete in Credit Union Cup

The Lakeshore Racquets Centre in Summerland hosted the annual Credit Union Cup on Sept. 11 and 12. From left are A Division runners-up Colleen Power and Carol Rosenthall of Summerland and winners Sonja Drummond and Jennifer Eastwood of Kamloops. (Contributed)

The Lakeshore Racquets Centre’s annual Credit Union Cup was held Sept. 11 and 12 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

A total of 18 teams from Kamloops to Oliver participated in a women’s doubles tennis competition. Saturday’s perfect tennis weather contrasted Sunday’s rain but the tournament came to a successful conclusion late Sunday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Okanagan tennis star ready for Wimbledon

READ ALSO: Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

The Summerland Credit Union is the sponsor of the event. Summerland Liquor Store provided prize donations.

A Division: Winners Sonja Drummond and Jennifer Eastwood of Kamloops. Runners-up Colleen Power and Carol Rosenthall of Summerland.

B Division: Winners Kim Kopp and Christine Schwartz of Penticton. Runners-up Wendy Hulko and Monica Moreno of Kamloops.

C Division: Winners Marni Richardson of Kelowna and Shaun Johnston of Summerland. Runners-up Greta Hellinger and Jan Hazlett of Summerland

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review