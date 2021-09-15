Summerland hosts women’s doubles tennis tourney

The Lakeshore Racquets Centre’s annual Credit Union Cup was held Sept. 11 and 12 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.
A total of 18 teams from Kamloops to Oliver participated in a women’s doubles tennis competition. Saturday’s perfect tennis weather contrasted Sunday’s rain but the tournament came to a successful conclusion late Sunday afternoon.
The Summerland Credit Union is the sponsor of the event. Summerland Liquor Store provided prize donations.
A Division: Winners Sonja Drummond and Jennifer Eastwood of Kamloops. Runners-up Colleen Power and Carol Rosenthall of Summerland.
B Division: Winners Kim Kopp and Christine Schwartz of Penticton. Runners-up Wendy Hulko and Monica Moreno of Kamloops.
C Division: Winners Marni Richardson of Kelowna and Shaun Johnston of Summerland. Runners-up Greta Hellinger and Jan Hazlett of Summerland
To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.