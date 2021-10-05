Summerland golfters count putts

(Stock photo)

Summerland Ladies Club continues league play

On Sept. 21, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted putts to win points.

One point is awarded for a two-putt, two points are awarded for one-putt, three points for a chip-in (no putts.) One point is subtracted for three or more putts on a hole.

First flight: First Vi Ward, 24; second Christine Haessig, 23; third (tie) Vijai Vaagen and Lil Smith, 22.

Second flight: First Julie Macaulay, 21; second Marie Gallant, 18; third (tie) Maribel Rothfield and Pat Stohl, 15.

