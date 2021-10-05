Summerland golfters count putts

Summerland Ladies Club

On Sept. 21, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted putts to win points.

One point is awarded for a two-putt, two points are awarded for one-putt, three points for a chip-in (no putts.) One point is subtracted for three or more putts on a hole.

First flight: First Vi Ward, 24; second Christine Haessig, 23; third (tie) Vijai Vaagen and Lil Smith, 22.

Second flight: First Julie Macaulay, 21; second Marie Gallant, 18; third (tie) Maribel Rothfield and Pat Stohl, 15.

