Summerland golfers play team game

Two lowest net scores per hole used to determine results

On May 28, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a team game counting the two lowest net scores per hole.

The winning team, at 23 under par, was Peter Schnurr, Gulbag Hans, Glenn Brennan and “Old Man Par.”

Runner up was the team of Doug Steinke, Alf Vaagen, Ken Bridgeman and Al Thomas at 21 under.

Third place at 16 under par was the team of Garth Humphreys, John Page, Doug Marchesi and Nick Coe.

Seven players shared the deuce pot with Peter Schnurr counting a pair.

