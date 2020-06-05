Summerland golfers play all net scores event

On June 4, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Bob Dickeson led the field with a seven under par net 65. Jeff Goodis, Alf Vaagen and Sandy McDowell topped their respective flights.

Glen Brennan, Bob Fortune, Jerry Sauve and Rick Drewnisz shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low net Jeff Goodis, 71; second low net Bob Fortune, 72; third low net Peter Schnurr, 73; fourth low net Greg Flook, 74.

Second flight: First low net Alf Vaagen, 69; second low net Ed Helgason, 73; third low net Jeff Clarke, 74; fourth low net Ken Bridgeman, 75 cb.

Third flight: First low net Sandy McDowell, 72; second low net Terry McKay, 76 cb; third low net Don Michiel, 76 cb; fourth low net Jerry Sauve, 76.

Fourth flight: First low net Bob Dickeson, 65; second low net Rick Drewnisz, 68; third low net Al Thomas, 70; fourth low net Gulbag Hans, 73.

