Summerland golfers hold Senior Men’s Club Championship

Event took place Sept. 8 and 9

Summerland Ladies Club

On Sept. 7, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted scores using the Stableford method.

Stableford results for Tuesday, Sept 7 are:

First flight: First Linda Brussee, 37 cb; second Carol Mulligan, 37; third Vi Ward, 35 cb.

Second flight: First Ellen Clay, 41; second Betsy McAndrew, 33; third Marie Gallant, 31.

Vi Ward scored a hole-in-one on the difficult par three #4 hole on Sept. 3.

On Aug. 31, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted ONES (holes that began with those letters. i.e. one six eight nine, etc.) The score is doubled and handicap subtracted to arrive at the final score.

First flight: First Vijai Vaagen, 77; second Linda Brussee, 79 cb; third Lil Smith, 79.

Second flight: First Pat Gartrell, 72; second Barb Oleschuck, 76 cb; third Marie Gallant, 76.

Summerland Senior Men

On Aug. 26, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Bob Dickeson was the overall low net winner with a five under net 67. Five players shared the deuce pot, John Mitchell, Chuck Harman, Dwain Sandrelli, Bob Fortune and Michel Perrault.

First flight: First low net Michel Perrault, 70 cb; second low net Dennis Glasscock, 70; third low net Greg Flook, 72; fourth low net Glen Brennan, 73 cb.

Second flight: First low net Bob Dickeson, 66; second low net Mike Van Tighem, 70; third low net Harvey Mitchler, 71; fourth low net Nick Coe, 72 cb.

Third flight: First low net Les Brough, 71; second low net Dave Cain, 72; third low net Ted Gamracy, 73 cb; fourth low net Al Thomas, 73.

On Sept. 8 and 9, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played the Senior Men’s Club Championship.

Len Filek was once again the 2021 club champion with a four under par gross score of 140. The low net champion was Rob Shirra with a net score of 140.

First flight: Low gross Michel Perrault, 149; low net Doug Evans, 143.

Second flight: Low gross Bob Houston, 157, low gross Dennis Glasscock, 146.

Third flight: Low gross Wayne Stickelmier, 174; low net Bob Dickeson, 144.

Fourth flight: Low gross Glen Bogdan, 180; low net Ted Gamracy, 146.

