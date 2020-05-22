Summerland golfers hold all net scores event

The Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event on May 12.
Rod Zorne led the field from the second flight with a net 69 while Ken Bridgeman topped the first flight with a two under net 70.
Greg Flook and Bryce Parker shared the deuce pot.
First flight: First low net Ken Bridgeman, 70; second low net Alf Vaagen, 71; third low net Greg Flook, 73; fourth low net Bob Fortune, 74 cb; fifth low net Bryce Parker, 74.
Second flight: First low net Rod Zorne, 69; second low net Simon Gosselin, 73; third low net Terry McKay, 76; fourth low net Sandy McDowell, 77 cb; fifth low net Bob Dickeson, 77.
