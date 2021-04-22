Summerland golfers hold all net event

Summerland Senior Men

On April 15, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held an all net winners golf event.

Mike Van Tighem shot the overall low net of the day from the fourth flight with a five under 67.

Five players shared the deuce pot, George Carswell, Dave Hellard, Harvey Mitchler, Aaron Anderson and Dave Carleton.

The highlight of the day was a hole in one by Nick Coe on the 14th hole.

First flight: First low net Jeff Goodis, 73; second low net Aaron Anderson 75 cb; third low net Dennis Glasscock, 75; fourth low net Dave Carleton, 77 cb.

Second flight: First low net Rod Zornes, 73; second low net Alf Vaagen, 74; third low net Art Flett, 75; fourth low net Art Lappalainen, 77.

Third flight: First low net Nick Coe, 72; second low net Dennis Wright, 74 cb; third low net Jeff Clarke, 74; fourth low net Chuck Harman, 75.

Fourth flight: First low net Mike Van Tighem, 67; second low net George Carswell, 71; third low net Murray Sadler, 79 cb; fourth low net Stu Macaulay, 79.

