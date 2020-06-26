Summerland golfers compete in Zone 2 challenge

Low net event was fundraiser for the zone

On Tuesday, June 23, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club entered the Zone 2 Challenge.

This was a low net competition and a fundraiser for the zone. Money raised helps to fund travel for junior golfers.

Overall winner: Linda Brussee, 71.

First flight (0-27 hcp): first Linda Brussee, 71; second Lil Smith, 73; third Pat Gartrell, 75.

Second flight (28+ hcp): First Barb Oleschuk, 73; second (tie) Helen Benallick and Ellen Clay, 75.

