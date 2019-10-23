CURLINGSkip Dolores McKenna watches as Carla Martin sweeps the rock. Across from Martin is Pat Davies.(Andrew Mitchell/Summerland Review)

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Wielding their brooms, curlers in Summerland have taken to the ice for another season.

The Summerland Curling Club began its season on Oct. 15, with 10 leagues and 230 full-time members in the club.

The curling season will continue until mid-March.

Don Lawrence, president of the curling club, said the club is offering a learn to curl program this year.

The four-session program began on Oct. 12 and continues Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.

In addition, young players are receiving an introduction to the sport through school programs and a junior league.

Last year, the junior league had 34 members between the ages of six and 15, and enrolment numbers are similar this year, Lawrence said.

He said the sport attracts players of all ages. Many of the club members are in their mid-30s to their 40s, and one player recently retired from curling at the age of 92.

“Curling is such a good sport,” Lawrence said. “It’s a great way to meet people, and it’s good exercise too.”

While many teams have already formed for this year, there are opportunities for those who want to put their names onto a spare list, playing when an opportunity arises.

Throughout the year, numerous bonspiels are planned.

Nov. 2: Summerland Curling Club Fun Spiel

Nov. 16: Ice Halo Junior Player Spiel

Nov. 18 to 20: Senior Men’s Bonspiel

Dec. 7: Sturling (stick curling) Stick Spiel

Jan. 2 to 5: Bush Mixed Spiel

Jan. 18 to 19: Ladies Bonspiel

Feb. 7 to 9: Men’s Cash Spiel

Feb. 29: Ice Halo Junior Funspiel

March 10 to 14: BCIMCA / PCMCA Provincial Championship

The March event is the Interior Masters and Pacific Coast Masters provincial championship. This bonspiel is co-hosted by the Penticton and Summerland curling clubs.

The event is expected to attract 32 teams from around the province.

