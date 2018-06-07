The Sooke Summer Sailing Program is returning to Sooke this July, with program options for both youth and kids. (Photo contributed by Sooke Sailing Association)

Summer sailing program returns to Sooke

Courses available for youth and adults

Interested in learning how to sail? You’re in luck, because the Sooke Sailing Association wants to show you the ropes.

The Sooke Summer Sailing Program aims to teach kids ages six to 14 the basics of sailing. Students will learn skills such as water and boating safety, docking, steering, and balancing.

The program is offered on two separate dates this summer, including July 9 to 13 or July 12 to 20.

The association is also searching for people that are 14 and up, including adults, who are interested in learning how to sail, to take part in a similar course from July 6 to 12.

The courses take place near Cooper’s Cove, using seven-foot sailboats. By the end of the week, students will be able to sail on their own or as a team safely.

There are three different levels taught and everyone goes at their own pace. No water experience is necessary. Youth are trained by Sail Canada certified coaches.

To register, please call 778-425-4030, or kids can register online at: sookesailing.checklick.com and adults can register online at: starlightsailing.com.

