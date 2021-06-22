Summer hockey camp offers holistic approach

Infinite Ice to bring Bantam and Midget camp to Summerland in early July

James and Josh McEwan will bring their Infinite Ice hockey camp to Summerland in early July. The camp is described as a holistic hockey camp, including yoga and meditation in addition to on-ice and off-ice skills development. (Contributed)

A hockey development camp for Bantam and Midget age hockey players will take place at the Summerland Arena in early July.

From July 5 to 9, Infinite Ice will operate its Elite Hockey Development Camp.

Josh McEwan, of Infinite Ice, said the five-day event is a holistic hockey camp. It will offer yoga and meditation sessions and mindset wellness sessions in addition to on-ice and dry-land training sessions.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: Lake Country twins inspire Indigenous hockey players

Players will also receive a skating analysis, done by a professional skating instructor.

The camp is operated by McEwan and his brother James.

James McEwan is a former professional hockey player and captain of the Kelowna Rockets, while Josh McEwan is a professional skating and skills development coach.

The brothers created Infinite Ice after James McEwan was nearing the end of this professional hockey career and was facing numerous injuries, including a hip injury. After taking a year off and using yoga, meditation and other healing practices, his hip showed dramatic improvements and he went on to play his final year of professional hockey.

They say the goal of the camp is to empower hockey players to be aligned, strong powerful leaders on and off the ice.

“You’ve got to play with an edge, but you’ve got to be able to control it,” Josh McEwan said.

Information and registration are available at infiniteice.com/camps.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review