Sumerland golf results

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, June 19, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed for the Dot Foreman Low Net Trophy.

After 18 holes Helen Benallick and Diana Leitch were tied at net 69 In a three-hole playoff. Helen Benallick; was the winner and the runner-up was Diana Leitch.

Other winners in order are: Vijai Vaagen 70; Linda Brussee, Carol Mulligan tied at 72; Kathy Larkin 73; Ellen Clay, Frances Colussie tied at 74; Janis Goll, Lynne Karaim, Lil Smith, Pat Stohl and Maribel Rothfield tied at 76.

KP first flight Diana Leitch; second flight Vi Ward.

Long putt winner on Hole 9, Carol Mulligan and on hole 18, Vi Ward.

Janis Goll was the only winner of the deuce pot.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On June 21, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross, four net scores event.

Bob Fortune was low gross for the day with a 77 while Eric Johnson and Sandy McDowell shared low net honours with 70.

Four players shared the deuce pot, Peter Schnurr, Greg Flook, Rick Drwnicsz and Bob Tamblyn.

First flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 77; first low net Eric Johnson, 70 cb; second low net Peter Schnurr, 70; third low net Chuck Harman, 73; fourth low net Dwain Sandrelli, 74.

Second flight: First low gross Sandy McDowell, 90; first low net Rick Drewnicsz, 70; second low net Reg Minty, 72; third low net Terry Steinke, 74 cb; fourth low net Bob Tamblyn, 74.