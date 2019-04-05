Sullivan Heights Stars, Tweedsmuir Panthers earn victories at Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament

Third annual event held at Semiahmoo Seconday in honour of former athletic director

The Sullivan Heights Stars and Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers won their respective divisions at the third annual Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament at Semiahmoo Secondary Thursday – an event that saw more than 300 athletes from across Surrey take compete.

Sullivan Heights won the tournament’s Tier 1 division, with a victory over the host Semiahmoo Totems, while Tweedsmuir took top spot in this year’s Tier 2 competition. The second-tier championship win for the Panthers marked the second time in as many years that the Cloverdale team advanced to a final at the Winch tournament – last year, they lost in the Tier 1 final to the Guildford Park Sabres.

In total, 350 players from 17 schools took part in this year’s all-day event, which begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up with the championship tilts in late afternoon.

Ultimate is a team sport in which players pass a disc – or Frisbee – up the field, and points are scored when teams can get the disc into the opposition end zone, not unlike football.

This was the third year that Semiahmoo has hosted the tournament, which was started to honour the memory of Winch, a longtime teacher in the Surrey School District and former Semiahmoo athletic director who died in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Thursday’s Ultimate showdown wasn’t the last time some of the top high school players will hit the field in Surrey. Next month, Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 St.) will be the host site for 2019 B.C. high school provincial championships. The event – which will include both AA and AAA level tournaments – is scheduled for May 23-24.

Last year’s AA winner was R.C. Palmer Secondary of Richmond, while the AAA title was claimed by Vancouver’s Eric Hamber Secondary.

