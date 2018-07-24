Sullivan Challenge longboard race

A popular part of JulyFest weekend is always the Sullivan Challenge longboard race. This year, for the 17th year, the race took place on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Spectatos of all ages were at the corner of Ross St. and Jennings Ave to cheer on some new racers and some old favourites.

  • Jul. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Results to come.

