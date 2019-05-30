Successful shoot for Quesnel River Archers

The Quesnel River Archers hosted their annual Outdoor 3D Shoot this weekend (May 24-26) at Pioneer Park.

Approximately 80 shooters from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Burnaby and Valemount took part in the challenging event.

Becca Nazaruk, who helped organize the event says the conditions were great for shooting but there was a cutoff point where the bugs got a little too aggressive.

“We had beautiful sunny weather for most of the weekend,” she says. “But the mosquitoes were thick in the evenings which can make it really hard to concentrate and aim.”

Nobody complained too much however as they were having too much fun.

“I think everyone enjoyed the shoot,” Nazaruk, who came third in Ladies Compound Fixed Pin says. “We had a great turn out and lots of compliments on the course. We were told it was good and challenging.”

They also offered a 10 target extreme course on Saturday and had wonderful reviews thanks to how challenging it was, Nazaruk added, saying it was more like real life hunting.

“My favourite thing about 3D shooting is being out in the forest and walking the courses, it’s almost like fake hunting in a way.

“To me it’s more exciting than shooting paper because you never know which target will be next on the course and there’s always varying distances and guessing the distance to the target makes it more interesting and exciting.”

The club’s Sasquatch target is always a big hit, she says.

“It’s a steel target with a foam inset in the belly and an even smaller inset in the forehead. If you hit the belly you get two times the points and if you hit the forehead you get 3 times the points, but you run the risk of hitting the steel and blowing up your arrow, which is an automatic 10 points.”

3D shooting is something the Cariboo has excelled at in recent years.

“We spend time practicing and we are dedicated to our sport,” says Nazaruk. “Our archery club has great coaches and everyone is always willing to help each other out.”

Quesnel Results:

Female:

Peewee Barebow

1. Mielle D’entremont

Precub Barebow

1. Kayla Erickson

2. Jess Bolitho

Cub Compound

1. McKayla Bolitho

Cub Barebow

1. Sky-Lynn Roth

2. Emma Englund

3. Caydence Woolen

Ladies Barebow

1. Lora-Lee Murray

2. Angelique Justason

Ladies Compound Unlimited

2. Emerie Watson

3. Diana Freel

Ladies Compound Fixed Pins

3. Becca Nazaruk

Master Ladies Compound Fixed Pins

1. Louise Smith

2. Cathy Schaefer

Male:

Precub Barebow

1. Colton Woolen

Cub Compound

1. Kayden D’entremont

Youth Compound

1. Bryson Watson

2. Leif Brandson

Men’s Barebow

3. Phillip Carter

Master Mens Barebow

1. Dan Yalowega

2. Al Fleck

3. Stu Murray

Men’s Compound Unlimited

3. Andres Street

Master Men’s Compound Unlimited

3. Layton Smith

Master Men’s Compound Fixed Pins

2. Marc Valois

Known 50

2. George Walker

