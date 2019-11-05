Successful return to the pool for Abbotsford swimmers

Several AOSC athletes reach the podium at first event for fall season

The Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club returned to the pool on Oct. 26 for the first intra-club meet of the season.

Over 100 swimmers from the AOSC and its sister club in Langley participated in the meet. The AOSC saw 11 swimmers compete, with five athletes making their first foray into the sport.

Top-three finishers included: Riya Sharma (first, eight years and under, 25 metres freestyle kick), Dominik Ochoa (first, 10 years and under, 25m breaststroke and second, 25m freestyle), Amarra Sandhu (third, 10 years and under, 100m individual medley and 100m freestyle) and Mia Gill (first, 15 to 17 years, 200m individual medley).

AOSC coach Zachary Haw said it was an impressive start to the new season for his club.

“I am very proud of the swimmers for what they are doing this early start of the season,” he stated in a press release.

“Not only is the club growing with more and more swimmers participating in competitive swimming, but they are also actively engaged in competitions. I am very excited to see where these swimmers will be at in the summer as we embark on an exciting year of swimming and fun.”

For those interested in joining the club, they host free try-outs from the first to the 15th of every month. The only requirement is that swimmers be comfortable in deep water and can somewhat propel themselves.

For more information, visit abbotsfordolympians.com or call 604-825-1856.