Students learn about snowshoeing and a whole lot more

Submitted

Barriere Outdoor Club’s snowshoe for knowledge with Grade 8 students from Barriere Secondary School on Feb. 25 was informative, interesting and a lot of fun.

Not only did the Grade 8s learn how to snowshoe, they also learned about the indigenous trees and animals in our area as they snowshoed along the Barriere Forks Trails, testing their knowledge at the four different stations set up along the way.

One of the four stations was a relay that the students had to complete on snowshoes.

After the snowshoe trek, the students were treated to a hot dog roast, hot chocolate, fresh baked cookies and some homemade deer pepperoni.

Barriere Star Journal