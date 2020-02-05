Stuck at home by flood, LMG regroups to battle Bays

Cowichan LMG has had soccer games cancelled for weather-related reasons before, but never quite like this.

The Div. 1 team was all set on Saturday morning for a road trip to Powell River, but had to abandon their plans when all northbound routes out of Duncan were closed, and had the match rescheduled for March 31.

“I have never had that situation in all my years of coaching,” remarked Glen Martin. “We have had games stopped or cancelled before due to rain, but never had the highway flooded out.”

Cowichan now sits one point back of Bays United in the Div. 1 standings — with a game in hand — so Friday’s match between Cowichan and Bays in Oak Bay is a big one.

Former Cowichan players Paddy Nelson and Dan Citra are now suiting up for Bays, which will only add to the drama.

“This game will definitely be a test,” admitted defender Jordan Korven. “Anytime we play against Paddy Nelson we know we will have our hands full.”