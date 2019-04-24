Strong start to spring hockey season for Bullies

The Elk River Bullies have proven they have what it takes to compete on inter-provincial ice.

The Elk River Bullies have proven they have what it takes to compete on inter-provincial ice.

The newly-formed spring hockey team went up against others from Lethbridge, Airdrie and Cranbrook at home last week, winning two out of four games after just a fortnight training together.

“I felt the team played well for the most part,” said program organizer Marty Williams.

“We have some areas to work on and the games over the weekend proved that we aren’t out of our league, which will be Silver Major.”

The Elk River Bullies Kootenay Cup Exhibition Series featured eight games and took place at Fernie Memorial Arena from April 12-14.

It’s the first time in over a decade the Valley has had a spring hockey program and the bleachers were filled with cheering fans.

“It was very nice to see the community come out and support our team,” said Williams.

“The games were all very well attended and we were able to raise money through 50/50 sales throughout the weekend.”

The Elk River Bullies will next travel to Calgary for two tournaments, including the Alberta Champions Cup from April 26-28.

Williams said the team’s strategy going into Calgary is to compete.

“If we use our speed and transition game we should find ourselves in the win column,” he said.

“Our goalies will also be a key as in any tournament. Both tournaments we are attending will have stiff competition with teams from Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and even Saskatchewan.”