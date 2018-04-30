Comox Valley skaters, back row: Zach Wood, Isabel Cortez and Brayden Wentz. Middle: Cleo Dawson and Nicole Webster. Front: Sonya Ederle. Photo supplied

Strong start to skating season

Six members of the Comox Valley Skating Club got off to a great start with the first competition of the spring season - Super Series Vancouver Island, held in Parksville.

  Sports

Six members of the Comox Valley Skating Club got off to a great start with the first competition of the spring season — Super Series Vancouver Island, held in Parksville.

Sonya Ederle and Cleo Dawson each won bronze in Star 2 girls, while Brayden Wentz and Zach Wood both won silver in Star 2 boys.

Isabel Cortez won silver in Star 3 girls.

Nicole Webster was ninth in Star 4 girls U13.

Next up is the Super Series Victoria Day competition, which will be held at Surrey’s Fleetwood Arena on the May long weekend.

