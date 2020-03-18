Strong showing for Campbell River gymnasts in Surrey

The Carol Lenz Memorial classic and Surrey invitational took place March 6-8.

Campbell River sent five athletes to this competition. The athletes had a strong competition bringing home three All Around Champions and all five athletes had podium finishes. Brooklyn Batch connected a shoot over to free hip for the first time on bars, Janika Scriba connected a clear hip circle to toe on front dismount for the first time off bars as well. Ksenia Stansell added a front tuck to back handspring connection on beam for the first time. Owen Harbo competed his blind change on high bar successfully for the first time.

This competition also acted as second trials to Canadian Championships for Carson Ogg. Ogg finished in second place and his All Around score was good enough to qualify for funding to the Canadian Championships. His final trials to Canadians will be at the Provincial Championships in April which will then finalize the team to Canadians.

Below are all the competition results.

JO 10

Brooklyn Batch captured the Gold medals on both bars and beam, won the Silver medals on both vault and floor to come home as the All Around Champion.

Janika Scriba won the Gold medals on vault and floor, captured the Silver medals on both bars and beam to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

JO 9

Ksenia Stansell won the Gold medals on vault, bars beam and floor to capture all Gold and win the All Around title.

Men’s National Open

Carson Ogg won the Gold medal on parallel bars, captured the Silver medals on floor, pommel horse, vault and high bar, finished with the Bronze medal on rings to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Provincial 4

Owen Harbo captured the Gold medals on floor and rings, won the Silver medals on vault, parallel bars and high bar, won the Bronze medal on pommel horse to come home as the All Around Champion.

