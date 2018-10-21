Strong showing at Okanagan swim club meet

Members of the Penticton KISU Swim Club turned in a strong showing at their weekend meet

KISU Swim Club members made a splash at their annual Pentathlon and Jamboree last weekend at the Penticton Community Centre pool.

“It went really well, I was really pleased with the swimmer’s results both with how fast they were swimming as well as being an early season meet there’s still a long improvement curve ahead,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben about her team’s results. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do for the whole season as well.”

In the Pentathlon portion of the meet, in which swimmers competed in five events in each of the three days, Penticton had five top finishers.

They were: Sarah Andrews – first, 10 and Under girls; Thomas Caruso -first 11-12 boys; Ashley McMillan – first 13-14 girls; Justin Fotherby – second 13-14 boys; Liam Wallich – second 13-14 boys.

Friday events were 100 metre in each of back, breast and butterfly strokes plus 200 m individual medley.

Results for the day for KISU members were: Hercules Gilman – third 10 and Under boys; Thomas Caruso – first 11-12 boys; Ashley McMillan – first 13-14 girls; Justin Fotherby – first 13-14 boys and Liam Wallich – third 13-14 boys.

Saturday events were 200 m of each stroke plus 400 m individual medley.

Penticton results: Sarah Andrews – first 10 and Under girls; Thomas Caruso – second 11-12 boys; Ashley McMillan – first 13-14 girls; Justin Fotherby – first 13-14 boys and Liam Wallich – second 13-14 boys.

Sunday events was 50 m of each stroke and 100 m individual medley.

Penticton results: Sarah Andrews – third 10 and Under girls; Thomas Caruso – first 11-12 boys; Ashley McMillan – first 13-14 girls; Justin Fotherby – first 13-14 boys; Tyler Wall – second 15 and Over boys.

The next meet for KISU is Nov. 2 to 4 when they travel to the Vernon for the Fall Invitational Meet.

Other items on the club calendar include the annual general meeting Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. in Room 7 at the community centre.

Also, Canadian Olympian Hilary Caldwell will be visiting Oct. 20 to do a clinic and talk with club members who sign up.

