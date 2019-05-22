Strong home showing for Shawnigan rowers

Shawnigan Lake School finished second overall at the Shawnigan Regatta earlier this month. (Submitted)

Twelve podium finishes, including a gold in the U19 women’s coxed four, helped the host school finish second in the overall aggregate standings at the 59th Shawnigan Lake Regatta last weekend.

Shawnigan Lake School finished one spot back of Victoria City Rowing Club in the overall standings, followed by Claremont Sports Institute in third and Brentwood College School in fourth. The Maple Bay Rowing Club also finished near the top, placing sixth in the overall aggregate.

“[Shawnigan] and the other schools competing in this event use it as a final tune-up opportunity before teams head east for the Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association Championship regatta in St. Catharines [Ontario] in two weeks,” Shawnigan head of rowing Colin Mattock said. “With great weather and mostly calm waters, conditions were prime for three great days of racing.”

In addition to the gold in the U19 women’s coxed four, Shawnigan also won silver in the U17 JV women’s coxed quad, U19 JV men’s quad, U19 women’s eight, U17 men’s eight, U19 women’s novice coxed quad, U17 women’s single and U19 men’s double, and bronze in the U19 women’s JV eight, U17 women’s eight, U17 women’s single and U17 women’s JV double.

Brentwood took gold in the U19 women’s single, silver in the U19 men’s single, U19 women’s JV coxed four and U19 women’s coxed four, and bronze in the U19 men’s quad, U19 women’s double, U19 men’s double, U17 women’s coxed four and U17 men’s coxed four.

The Maple Bay Rowing Club collected gold in the U15 women’s coxed quad, U15 women’s double and U15 men’s double, and silver in the U19 JV women’s quad, U17 women’s double, U19 JV women’s double and U15 women’s double.

“Everyone in the rowing community really appreciated local boaters who shared the lake respectfully and allowed us to run 122 races over the course of the weekend,” Mattock noted.

Shawnigan and Brentwood will be sending crews to the national championships on May 31-June 2.