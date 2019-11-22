Strong effort by United results in loss to Castaways

Cowichan United struggled to keep up with Castaways FC in a 3-0 loss on a rainy Saturday night in Victoria last weekend.

A strong start allowed Cowichan to push Castaways back into their own end in the early going, thanks to hard work by Anna Corbett and Maya Johnston in the midfield and Nicole Pugh and Sophia Jack at forward.

Unfortunately, Cowichan’s early pressure didn’t yield any offence, and Castaways started to get their footing in the game, scoring at 30 minutes to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Castaways showed excellent ball movement in the second half, and capitalized on a scoring opportunity off a rebound after Cowichan keeper Tiara Enger made the initial save. The Victoria team’s third goal followed soon after with a rocket of a shot to the top of Enger’s net.

Cowichan United will be back in action at home this Friday, hosting Vic West on the Sherman Road turf at 7:30 p.m.