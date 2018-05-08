Strikers knock out Blaze 2-0

Maiya Zimmerman of the Kamloops Blaze blocks out Megan Sherwood of Vernon Tolko United in Thompson Okanagan Under 17 Girls Rep soccer play Sunday at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. The Blaze won 2-1. (Allen Douglas Photo)

The Tolko United Strikers bounced the Kamloops Blaze Green 2-0 in Thompson Okanagan Under 13 Girls Rep Soccer League play Sunday afternoon at McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The Strikers pressured early and were rewarded at 21 minutes when Jesse Mitchell sent in a long free kick to the edge of the six-yard box, where Paige Cover finished with a sweet volley.

Minutes later, Kamloops was awarded a penalty kick, but Tolko keeper Lauren Hoard was not fooled and made the stop.

With only two minutes left in the half, Adelynn Heyes collected a Mitchell long ball just past half and streaked down the left side flank. She then beat the outstretched Kamloops keeper to the near post.

“It was probably the best game the girls have played since the Ice Breaker,” said Striker head coach Rolf Hirschkorn. “There was a lot of intensity and good decision making on behalf of the girls.”

Makenna Doyle, Chelsea Sladen, Anna Hirschkorn and Jorydn Clarke were noted for their ability to control the midfield, while Jessica Bond, Ashley Befus and Amy Curtis were stellar on defence. Kirsten Brown and Emery Medwedew supplied aggressive play up front, while Heyes was voted Player of the Game.

The Kamloops Blaze clipped the United Tolko Coldstream Lumber 3-2 in U14 Girls play Sunday at MacDonald Park.

Cali Garro set up Brooklyn Kineshanko with a rocket which surprised the Kamloops keeper in the early going. The Blaze answered a few minutes later.

Mya Robinson, Ava Proctor and Kineshanko kept the heat on during the second half with multiple shots, while defender Paige Maleska jumped into the net and robbed the Blaze of a second goal near the end of the half.

Robinson produced a beautiful penalty-shot goal and keeper Jordyn Kisilevich registered some spectacular saves in the final half.

Tolko United U11 White rattled Revelstoke Avalanche 8-1 and lost 5-2 to host Kelowna in Sunday action.

Aliya Helmer scored twice early versus the Avs with assists going to Miya and Emi Nicholson. The second half saw Emelia Bolin score twice, assisted by Charlotte Schommer, and then Lily Schommer pulled the natural hat trick, assists going to Poppy O’Brien, Grace Collins and Skylar Calvert. Sophie Schmidt finished the scoring.

In Game 2, Sierra Munroe recorded several great saves to keep the score close. Kelowna was up 2-0 when Vernon’s Charlotte Schommer converted a penalty kick. Kelowna upped the lead to 4-1 early in the second half, before Vernon starting having more possession with Renee Acob and Kennedy Mund making runs up the left flank. Schmidt capitalized on a great pass from Emi Nicolson after an O’Brien 40-yard dash up the sidelines. Fullback Addison Royal was superb.

The two United Tolko U12 sides battled for bragging rights Sunday at Marshall Field with the Venom and Vikettes drawing 2-2.

The first real chance came in the sixth minute when Camryn Steele of the Vikettes put foot to ball from the top of the box only to be bested by Alana Wellington with a spectacular jumping save.

In the 11th minute, Steele beat the Venom keeper after dangling a couple of defenders.

Play went back and forth until the 23rd minute when Julia McLennan of the Venom evened the score.

The Vikettes went ahead off a mad scramble just before the break. The second half was more of the same until the 17th minute when McLennan equalized on a beautiful feed through the middle from Ella Garrod.

Each team exchanged great chances over the final 13 minutes with Venom keeper Davy Hornoi and Marrah Wilford-Kaleikini of the Vikettes sparkling.

In Game 2 of the day, McLennan’s tally at 11 minutes stood up as the Venom shut out the Penticton Pinnacles.

Hornoi stole the ball and fed Garrod, who then got it to McLennan. Rylee Mairs kept the Venom lead with some great saves and strong goal kicks.

The second half really got going for the Venom when Olivia Henderson battled through three defenders and worked the sideline before crossing to Taylor Stewart, who went top shelf.

Just seven minutes later, Lauren Cunningham swiped the ball and quickly found the back of the net. Henderson passed to Stewart, who in turn used a soft touch finding Garrod, who completed the Venom attack. Mairs and Wellington shared the clean sheet.

The Vikettes grounded the Shuswap Selects 6-1 in their other Sunday match.

Sophia Winstanley opened the Vernon offence on a cross from Ava Cesario. Salmon Arm responded midway through the half.

Cesario connected with a high shot over the keeper’s head before working the ball up the middle to Holly Magnus, who nailed a corker.

In the second half, Lauren Cooke counted another goal, while Olney and Winstanley each followed with a late snipe.