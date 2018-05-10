Striker buddies boost Gray Monk in Okanagan women’s soccer

Carly Bibby of VQA and Jen Sorochuk of the Controllers battle on the wing for possession in North Okanagan Women's Soccer Association Division play Tuesday at MacDonald Park.

It was a special strikers reunion as the Gray Monk Impact grounded Vernon Liquor Store VQA 3-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association play Tuesday night at Marshall Field.

Newbie Jennifer Albright, who is moving to the Okanagan, commuted from Vancouver for one night and connected with her old buddy Raegan Russell for a pair of second-half goals. Albright scored off a lovely through ball and then connected on a breakaway.

Myra McEwan netted the other Impact tally off a lovely top-corner blast.

“The hustle from Dani Moffat and left-footed Lou Sheehan gave us lots of chances as they kept a clean back line,” said Impact veteran Suzie Andrews.

Carly Bibby was brilliant on the back line for VQA after fullback Diana Embleton left with an injury.

Bibby, with the help of speedster Lindsay Smith, kept the zone clear and stopped multiple attacks. Leah Willinger, playing centre midfield, was up and down the pitch all night.

Harmony Crockett, who was sporting Mickey Mouse ears, Carla Gibson, Ginger Nickoli and Angie Mendes recorded some impressive runs.

Michelle Connolly netted two goals as Rosters rattled Courtesy Motors Sistas 6-2 at Marshall.

Denise Bateman, Lisa Fogel and Felicia Musa also supplied snipes for Rosters.

Diane Neudorf and Sherri McDonald countered for the Sistas in the second half. Neudorf placed a firm pass into the low corner while McDonald deked the Rosters defender and keeper. Newbie Kerry Hemstad was creative and helped set up Neudorf. Sistas voted Renee Cooke of Rosters as the Player with Heart.

The first-place Chick Kickers ambushed Dr. Lee Dental Centre 7-0 at MacDonald Park, taking advantage of favourable winds to score four times in the opening half.

Dawn Ansdell buried a beauty top cheddar from distance and then created an own goal after putting the ball into the box that was deflected in by a defender. Ansdell finished her hat trick with a penalty kick top corner, awarded after a handball infraction.

Jen Kemper clicked from 25 yards out on a free kick and then added another, assisted by Marley Wournell. Heidi Holtman took all-star passes from sister Joanne Lockhart and Wournell before going on a spectacular run where she beat a defender and stepped around the keeper.

Player of the Game Robyn Sherwood made several great saves for her third consecutive shutout. Central defenders Wendy Magnus and Steph Curtis were warriors, continually frustrating the talented Dr. Lee forwards.

The Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers drew 1-1 with TED United of Salmon Arm at MacDonald Park.

United struck first in the opening half before Pleasant Valley Dental replied off a throw-in by Elena Sookarow to Marnie Brandl, who passed to Jessie Bicknell, who scored off her own rebound. Michelle Embleton was once again amazing in net.

The defensive line of Michele Wernicke, Diana Wilson and Martina Allen were steady and kept busy by the United forwards. Midfielders Tara Murray, Jacquie Nguyens and Marnie Brandl worked hard to move the ball up to forwards Mandy Frederick, Laura Champigny and Jessie Bicknell. Wernicke won the Heart honours.