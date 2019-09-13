Street Outlaws take to Saratoga Speedway track

Saratoga Speedway hosted Street Outlaw drag racing and Time Attack competitors last weekend.

If you enjoy heart pounding, tire squealing, raw horsepower on the straight strip and extended oval, these events are for you. The crowd was entertained on the straight strip by many different vehicles in three different classes and one competitor, Kassidy Smith, in her rail dragster for some demonstration runs.

In the street division, Larry Myhers captured the top spot in his Darth Vega. In the small slick tire class, James Wright won in his Chevelle. In the big slick division, Stephan Roberts won in his Chevy Roadster. In the Time Attack division, Jamie Gilroyed won in his Ford Focus RS on the extended oval track

The next Street Outlaw drag race and Time Attack event at Saratoga Speedway is Sept 21. Fuel up your hot rod and come compete or just take a Saturday cruise to the speedway to take in the action. Contact the speedway for more details at saratogaracing.ca.

The next oval track event is Sept. 14 sponsored by Peninsula Co-op. On that night, the competitors will be the Crash to Pass cars, Figure 8 jousters, Mad Max Extreme racers and both Hornet car divisions.

Bring a friend to the track then come back for the grand finale Sept. 28 when you will see the massive fireworks display.