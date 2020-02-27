Strathcona Nordics skier wins two silvers, skate technique award

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club sent 18 athletes to Kamloops to compete at the Midget Championships, where more than 200 skiers nine-13 years had a weekend of competition and fun. The format includes a distance interval start classic race, costume team relay and individual sprint races using skate technique.

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club sent 18 athletes to Kamloops to compete at the Midget Championships, where more than 200 skiers nine–13 years had a weekend of competition and fun. The format includes a distance interval start classic race, costume team relay and individual sprint races using skate technique.

The first day of racing began with a 2km interval start using classic technique. Top 10 finishes included Gavin Chatterton of Campbell River, who was fourth for the 2007 boys. Gillian Galik of Royston was second for the 2008 girls. For the 2010 categories, Ben Galik of Royston was seventh for the boysn and Amelia Moore of Comox was fourth for the girls.

In the 4 x 1.5km team relays, Strathcona had two boys teams: the Ski Muggles (Sam Schum, Nico Schum, Everett Wells and Gavin Chatterton) and the Speed Demons (Nate Holyome, Cameron Meldrum, Gray Tunnah and Ben Galik). They finished 11th and 18th respectively. The girls team of Yana Doeschner, Nikita Filanovsky, Talia MacPhail-McGrady and Gillian was ninth.

The second day was sprint racing. Amelia won silver for the 2010 girls in her first weekend of racing at the provincial level. Ben made the A final to come fifth and Nico was 10th. In the 2008 girls, Gillian was edged at the corner to finish with a silver medal. Gavin made the A final to come fifth for the 2007 boys, and Sam won the B final to finish seventh overall.

At the end of the event, 10 athletes are recognized for superior technical skills, five for classic technique and five for skate technique. This year, Gillian Galik was recognized in the skate category. Strathcona also finished in fifth place in the overall aggregate points.

“What a memorable and enjoyable weekend of healthy competition and fun,” said coach Sophia Sauter. “It was a pleasure to watch skiers of all levels experience achievement and come together as a team. The camaraderie among the athletes, the parents and coaches was fantastic.”

The Strathcona Race team continues to prepare for the B.C. Championships in Kelowna in early March.

For more information about the club, visit www.strathconanordics.com

Comox Valley Record