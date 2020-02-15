Strathcona Nordics host Coast Cup series

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club is hosting the fifth and sixth races of the Teck Coast Cup series, Saturday and Sunday at Mount Washington.

Two young racers approach the finish during Teck Coast Cup racing, Saturday at Mount Washington. Scott Stanfield photo

The Teck Regional Cup Series offers affordable and accessible competition for developing athletes. Races offer age-appropriate categories for skiers 14 years and younger. Most races offer a full spectrum of categories for skiers of all ages.

Along with the Strathcona Nordics, the Coast Cup Series includes Hollyburn, Nordic Racers, Spud Valley, Sea to Sky and Whistler clubs.

The series also has chapters in the Okanagan, the Kootenays and Northern B.C.

