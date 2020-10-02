Strathcona Gardens working on plan to allow hockey fans to attend games

It may be a while before fans are able to return to the Rod Brind’Amour arena at the Strathcona Gardens. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The team at Strathcona Gardens are working on a plan to get fans back into the stands for hockey this fall.

According to a recent press release from the Strathcona Regional District, the staff at the arena are continuing to monitor the information and guidelines provided by the province, viaSports and the B.C. Parks and Recreation Association in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

As of yet, there is no date set for the return of competitive hockey. Strathcona Gardens Commission chair Andy Adams said “As a long time Storm fan who looks forward to ‘Friday Night Lights at the Brindy’, I hope we can work through the provincial regulations and authorities to enable a gradual re-opening so that the best fans in the VIJHL can once again cheer on our team.”

The current Provincial Public Health Order is that a maximum of 50 people are permitted at a single event. Staff at Strathcona Gardens will be working with user groups to provide solutions and eventual safe expansion of events. They are also speaking to other Island facilities that are experiencing similar challenges.

Exceeding any ministerial orders would put the re-opening of the entire facility at risk, the release stated. If any changes are made to that order, the local government — in this case the Strathcona Regional District — would be in charge of managing the change.

“It must be recognized that the application of any order will not be equal in all environments, as all facilities are different throughout the province,” the release reads.

RELATED: Campbell River Storm set to face Comox Valley in season opener

Strathcona Gardens main pool to re-open to some guests Sept. 21

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror