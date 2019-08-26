STORY AND VIDEO: Rupert runners blaze a trail

Runners pass over the Seal Cove Lagoon trestle bridge to start the 5K run. Rheannon Brooks (Third), Jessica Lindstrom (Fourth), Murray Kristoff (Fifth), Marcus Komadina (First) and Kane Komadina (Second) were the top five finishers in the race. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s trails set the scene for the first ever Kaien Trails TrailBlazer Run on Aug. 24.

Dozens of racers took part in the 5K and 10K races, which followed several of the town’s trails and most popular running spots. There was also a 1K kids run. Despite the day getting off to a wet start, the rain subsided for most of the actual race period.

“This year we wanted to try something new and more community oriented that focused on the rehabilitation of the Rushbrook Trail,” Sean Carlson, president of Kaien Trails, said. In past years the organization had held an annual run up Mt. Hays, known as the Quickclimb.

“Our society is focused on building a connected network that is accessible for people with unique mobilities, and that is bike friendly,” Carlson said of the group’s future plans to link trails throughout the city.

Participants in the kids run receive their instructions at the starting line. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“We really wanted to bring awareness to the trails of Prince Rupert and give the community an opportunity to see that in a safe way,” Carlson added on the impetus to hold a race this year.

All of the races started and ended in Seal Cove. The 5K runners went to the other end of the Rushbrook Trail and back, while 10K runners continued on to the McClymont Park Trail before heading to Waterfront Park. They then followed the waterfront before returning to Rushbrook Trail to reach the finish line.

Madison Hodam, Gail Bennett and Jacqui Hodam head off on the 5K run, with Aaron Sims and Shelley Sims behind them. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Rupert’s littlest runner gets set before hitting the trails. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Richard Elkington won the 10K race in a time of 43:27. Joe Pelletier came second in 45:30, with Gerard Nolan placing third at 47:17. Jamie Komadina was the top female finisher in 51:59, with Shannon Lough close behind at 53:33.

The Komadina family success continued in the 5K, as Marcus Komadina placed first in 24:45 with Kane Komadina right behind at 25:00. Rheannon Brooks came third in 25:41.

Following the race, runners gathered at the Seal Cove Lagoon for prizes and an awards presentation.

Runners all got their own medals to commemorate the inaugural TrailBlazer race. (Shannon Lough photo)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter