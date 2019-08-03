Storm welcomes new talent between the pipes

The Campbell River Storm have added a new goalie to its roster, signing 18-year-old Knute Loe. Loe will join the Storm pending Junior A opportunities with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Photo by Cochrane Generals/Facebook

The Campbell River Storm have added another goaltender to its roster.

Knute Loe, has signed with the Junior B team for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season, pending results of a Junior A camp later this month.

The 18-year-old caught the team’s attention during last weekend’s talent ID camp, where Loe led goalies with a .929 save percentage.

Lee Stone, Storm head coach and general manager said he was impressed with the goalie’s numbers.

“Knute came into camp with no guarantees on a tryout and stole the show. His .929 save percentage through camp was more than impressive considering hockey camp is usually not very defensive,” he said. “He is a very athletic goaltender who relies heavily on his compete level to make it a challenge on opposing teams.”

At 5’11” and 175 lbs., Loe has two seasons of Junior B hockey under his belt. He played last season with the Cochrane Generals in Alberta.

He played there under Storm Associate Coach and General Assistant Manager Travis McMillan. Their relationship factored into Loe’s decision to sign with the Storm.

“He understands my strengths and weaknesses,” said Loe.

The goalie said he is looking forward to playing in a community with “dedicated fans”. He’s also excited to be playing for an organization with a winning culture that has a serious shot at a championship run.

McMillan is happy to have Loe between the pipes.

“His body of work playing for me in Cochrane over the last two seasons has made him a valuable player that would succeed at any level,” he said. “His work ethic on and off the ice is top-notch and (I) can’t wait to see what he does for us this season.”

Loe, who turns 19 at the beginning of September, is currently scheduled to attend the Trail Smoke Eaters’ camp on August 19. He will look to join the Storm pending the results of the Junior A team’s camp.

The Storm start their season with a series of exhibition games at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Aug. 26. Their first regular-season game is Sept. 6 at home against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

