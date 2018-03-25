Storm take game three, now up 2-1 in VIJHL finals

After going one game down in their VIJHL final series against Saanich in triple overtime at home, the Campbell River Storm have come back to win two straight and take the lead in the series.

The Storm evened the series at one with a 3-2 win over the Braves Friday night at home, then traveled down Island the next night to meet them in their own rink.

Their momentum from the win the night before seemed to carry them into the first period of the game, where first Cody Savey would beat Saanich goaltender Riley Mathieson, Jalen Price would add a second on the powerplay and then captain Dylan McCann would extend the lead to three before the period was out.

That trend would continue into the second, when Dawson Frank would add a fourth goal to the scoreboard for the visitors. Saanich’s Michel Sproule would get the home team back within one before the period was out, however, and Dale McCabe would get them one goal closer almost half way through the third.

The Braves would pull out all the stops trying to get back into the game, but Jake McKenzie solidified the win for the Storm after Mathieson was pulled for an extra attacker late in the game, ending the game in a 5-3 win and giving the Storm a 2-1 lead in the series. The Storm would end the game with 51 shots on Mathieson, while Dylan Garand would turn away 37 of 39 efforts from the Braves.

Game four goes Monday night down in Saanich. Should the Storm continue to roll and take another win, they could claim the league title here at home on Tuesday night.

Puck drops at the Brindy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.