The Storm’s Pearce Messer brings the puck up the ice during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

Junior B teams opens regular VIJHL season Sept. 6 at the Brindy

The Campbell River Storm had a tough pre-season. The Storm went 1-3 in their pre-season match-ups over the last week.

The Storm beat the Oceanside Generals 3-2 to open their four-game exhibition series on Aug. 26. They fell 2-0 to the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Aug. 28, and 5-2, 5-2 to the Richmond Sockeyes on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. They played all their games at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River.

The Storm start their regular season at home this Friday, Sept. 6 against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. They play the Saanich Braves the following night also at the Brindy. Puck drop for both games is 7:30 p.m.

