Campbell River Storm players Jackson Dyke and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer defend against Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Ben Coghlan during Thursday’s playoff game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Storm score a Game 2 win against Buccaneers

VIJHL playoff series between Nanaimo and Campbell River tied 1-1

  • Feb. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

This time, the Campbell River Storm were able to score more than enough goals to win.

The favoured Storm defeated the Nanaimo Buccaneers 5-2 on Thursday in Game 2 of a first-round Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Bucs had won Game 1 on the road thanks to a 46-save performance from goalie Austin Dendl, and even though Dendl was up over 40 stops again in Game 2, it wasn’t enough to fend off the Storm.

Ben Coghlan and Caleb Garet scored for Nanaimo, but Campbell River got goals from Cody Savey, Jory Swanson, Tynan Peacock, Noah Fiandager and Mitchell Finner and goalie Aaron de Kok made 23 saves.

GAME ON … Game 3 is tonight, Feb. 28, in Campbell River, and Game 4 will be back at the NIC on Sunday, March 1, at 7:15 p.m.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Youth doubles bowling team to bowl for provincial gold
Next story
Vees have a short-handed romp over visiting West Kelowna Warriors

Just Posted

Most Read