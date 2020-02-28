Storm score a Game 2 win against Buccaneers

Campbell River Storm players Jackson Dyke and Isaac Tonkin-Palmer defend against Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Ben Coghlan during Thursday’s playoff game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

This time, the Campbell River Storm were able to score more than enough goals to win.

The favoured Storm defeated the Nanaimo Buccaneers 5-2 on Thursday in Game 2 of a first-round Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Bucs had won Game 1 on the road thanks to a 46-save performance from goalie Austin Dendl, and even though Dendl was up over 40 stops again in Game 2, it wasn’t enough to fend off the Storm.

Ben Coghlan and Caleb Garet scored for Nanaimo, but Campbell River got goals from Cody Savey, Jory Swanson, Tynan Peacock, Noah Fiandager and Mitchell Finner and goalie Aaron de Kok made 23 saves.

GAME ON … Game 3 is tonight, Feb. 28, in Campbell River, and Game 4 will be back at the NIC on Sunday, March 1, at 7:15 p.m.

Here are a few more action shots from last night's game. Game 3 is tonight up Island, with Game 4 on Sunday night back at the NIC… pic.twitter.com/NIrJhUc2ba — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) February 28, 2020

