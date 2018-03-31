The Campbell River Storm lost game five against of the final series against the Saanich Braves last night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Storm blank Braves to force deciding Game 7

The Campbell River Storm snuffed out the Saanich Braves offence on their way to a 4-0 win in Game 6 of the VIJHL final Friday night at Pearkes Arena.

  • Mar. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Storm held the Braves to 28 shots while firing 48 pucks at Riley Mathieson in the Saanich net to pull even in the series at three games apiece. The deciding Game 7 goes Saturday at 5 p.m. in Campbell River.

Kyle Kaufmann opened the scoring for Campbell River midway through the first period. Dawson Frank added to the Storm lead in the second, with Brett Kinley and Davis Frank rounding out the scoring in the final frame.

