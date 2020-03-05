Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

The Campbell River Storm overcame the Nanaimo Buccaneers to win a hard-fought playoff series.

The Storm defeated the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-1 in Game 6 on Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre to win their first-round series four games to two.

The game was just 2-1 heading into the third period, but the Storm, who started the frame with a power play, capitalized and were able to wear down the Bucs and wind down the clock.

Lee Stone, coach of the Storm, said he was impressed with his team’s road game and the way his guys recovered from one goal down and go on to win. He said the early third-period goal definitely gave his team some breathing room.

“We talked about what we wanted to accomplish and I have to give full credit to the boys, they went out there and executed exactly what we wanted,” he said.

Brian Majic scored twice for Campbell River, including one into an empty netter, and Ryan Suzukovich and Owen Christensen also tallied. Aaron de Kok made 20 saves.

For the Bucs, Chase Heslop scored his team’s goal and Austin Dendl made 26 saves.

“Kudos to the Bucs, I thought they played really hard, I thought they were well-coached; they played playoff hockey,” Stone said, also praising Nanaimo’s graduating 20-year-olds. “Those guys battled hard in the series and definitely pushed us to the limit, there’s no question.”

The Storm now advance to play the Oceanside Generals in the North Division final. The Gens swept the Kerry Park Islanders in Round 1 and were at the NIC on Thursday scouting. Stone said Campbell River has some guys who are banged up, so they’ll do their best to take advantage of a few days off before Round 2 starts in Oceanside.

“They’re a really good team and I think having that real playoff-style round, as opposed to a quick sweep like they’ve had certainly should help prepare us,” Stone said.

The VIJHL hasn’t yet released the playoff schedule for Round 2.

