Stinson second in U15 mountain bike race

Coach Chad Hendren, left, and members of the Gravity MTB Youth Development Race Team. Photo supplied

Cole Stinson of the Gravity MTB Youth Development Race Team placed second in the boys U15 division at a National Enduro mountain bike race last weekend in Revelstoke.

His teammate, 15-year-old Emmy Lan, added another podium result to her resume with a third-place finish in the women’s U21 division.

Connor Nettleton and Calum Barr had 10th- and 12th-place finishes, respectively.

“Was a huge weekend of racing,” said team coach, Chad Hendren, co-owner of the Comox Valley-based Gravity MTB. “The six-stage course was 50 kilometres, with 2,700 metres of climbing. And it was hot!”

Hendren also got in on the action, finishing eighth in his race.

This weekend, the team is in Whistler for their first downhill race of the season.