Still time to register for 55+ Games

Women’s hockey made its debut at the 2018 55+ BC Games. Pictured are the Zone 2 Silver Tsunamis. Photo supplied

Kelowna is revving up to host the 2019 55+ BC Games from Sept. 10 – 14.

Thousands of athletes and supporters will gather to celebrate sports and fun with friends from across the province. Registration started in March and closes June 30, so there’s still time to find out if there’s space to register in a sport, to volunteer, or to support the Games by becoming a non-participant member, which includes admission to all social events at the Games.

Sports this year include, 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boating, equestrian, fast pitch, five pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, horseshoes, ice curling, lawn bowling, mountain biking, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, soccer, squash, sturling (curling with a stick), swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, triathlon and whist.

The province is divided into 12 zones for the Games. The Comox Valley is in Zone 2, extending from Ladysmith to the north end of Vancouver Island. There is a co-ordinator for each sport, and an area rep for each region in the zone.

Registering is easy. Step 1: Choose your Sport; Step 2: Contact your Zone 2 co-ordinator; Step 3: Download, print and submit registration forms and payment to your zone registrar before June 30.

All information and forms can be found on the 55+ BC Games website at www.55plusgames.org.

If you have other questions, contact Area 4 Comox Valley rep Jill Nelson at hi-focus@shaw.ca, or (250) 702-5172.

Hope to see you in Kelowna. Good luck to all of our Comox Valley athletes.