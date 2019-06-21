Stiff opposition a good learning experience for Kitimat socceroos

Kitimat Select U18 Boys team realized the value of playing teams away from home when they came up against Prince George’s U18 team.

The team played two games in Prince George on June 1 and 2, and despite a valiant effort, lost both games.

On Saturday they played to a 2 – 1 loss, with Myles Pedro scoring the team’s goal. On Sunday they lost 4 – 0 to the experienced Prince George team.

“We were surprised by the strength of the opposition and realize we still have a lot of work to do. But with the addition of two key players, I’m confident we will be able to perform strongly at the provincials,” said coach Carlo Galante.

The team returns to Prince George to compete in the Les Sinnott Provincial “B” Cup from July 4 to July 7. The two games they played earlier on June 1 and June 2 were part of the Northern Cup and the results are used for seedings for the Les Sinnott Memorial.

Coach Galante said while the team’s jerseys were provided by the Kitimat Youth Soccer Association, the team still needs to raise money to cover travel and accommodation when they return to Prince George. He appealed to anyone willing to assist the team to contact him.

“We estimate our costs to be over $7,000. It will be much higher than that when we factor in that a few parents will also be going, but we estimated our costs as if only players and team officials were attending,” said Galante.

For more information contact Galante at:

carlo_g@telus.net, 250-632-2972 or at 250-279-0583.

