Sticks ‘n’ Stones honour late teammate in tourney win

It was an emotional victory in the 'B' final for Sticks 'n' Stones as win dedicated to Jerome Myers

Sticks ‘n’ Stones played their hearts out on the weekend to capture the ‘B’ division title at the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Icebreaker Tournament, defeating the Wild Chickens in the final. Sticks ‘n’ Stones banded together to play in memory of team captain Lawrence Myers’ (back, fifth from left) son, 20-year-old Jerome, a player for the team who was killed in a vehicle collision on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on March 29. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Emotions filled the Sticks ‘n’ Stones dugout Sunday afternoon following the team’s ‘B’ division title win at the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Icebreaker Tournament.

Team members played their hearts out throughout the weekend in honour of their teammate, 20-year-old Jerome Myers, who was killed in a vehicle collision May 29 on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake.

In memory of Jerome, the team hung his ball glove and ball cleats along the fence post beside the team’s dugout.

Jerome’s dad Lawrence, and captain of Sticks ‘n’ Stones, dedicated the victory to his late son, who he said loved the sport of baseball.

“Jerome’s smiling down on us,” Lawrence said. “I always said he’s going to be our home run hitter and here we are.

“It’s been a battle, for sure, but this weekend it’s been fun battle getting the team and everyone together.”

Lawrence added he would like to thank his teammates and his family for being so supportive over the past month.

In the final, Sticks ‘n’ Stones picked up a 12-7 win over the Wild Chickens after battling their way through the backdoor after losing to them earlier in the tournament quarterfinal.

A Division

It was a battle of perennial finalists Sunday afternoon when the Rowdies squared off against the Rotten Eggs, formerly, The Lakers.

Sunday, it was Rotten Eggs’ turn to hog the spotlight as they upended the Rowdies in the tournament quarterfinal, and in the championship, 16-5, to win the title.

“Being a [team with some new members] and bringing a bunch of family and friends together, it was a good weekend,” said Rotten Eggs’ captain Dave Raincock.

“And winning some games, catching up with all the players in the league, it’s always nice to have the icebreaker.”

C Division

In the C Division final it was The Hip Kips defeating Poppin’ a Homer in the final after battling their way through the backdoor to reach the final.

The Hip Kips path to the championship saw them fall to Poppin’ a Homer earlier in the day, before knocking off the Angels to win the rematch in the final.

D Division

The D Division final saw Powerless down the Donation Squad, 12-10, in a tight matchup.

Powerless also battled through the backdoor playing three games on the day to beat the Donation Squad, who had beaten them earlier in the tournament.

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president Linda Barbondy said 24 teams took part in the three-day tournament, which began Friday evening and finished up Sunday afternoon.

“It was an excellent weekend and the weather was fantastic,” she said.

“There were no defaulted games, which is great, and now we’re just ready to start our league games this coming Tuesday.”

Winning teams in each division, meanwhile, won a brand new slo-pitch bat for their teams.