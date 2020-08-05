Steve Coleman resigns as president of Abbotsford Minor Baseball Association

Coleman also steps down as chair of Sport Abbotsford, proud of his work with AMBA

The AMBA is now without a president after Steve Coleman resigned from the position on July 30. (AMBA photo)

The Abbotsford Minor Baseball Association is now looking for a new president after Steve Coleman announced his intentions to step down from the position in an email on July 30.

Coleman, who is also stepping down from his position as chair of Sport Abbotsford, stated that his other commitments have become too great to fulfill all the requirements of the role.

He had been elected to serve a two-year term back in February.

Coleman spent a total of 12 years on the board of AMBA and stated he is proud of the work he and the board have accomplished during his time with the group.

The #Abbotsford Minor Baseball Association is now looking for a new president after Steve Coleman resigned on July 30. He also resigned from his position as chair with Sport #Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/ngpTfOv8NI — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) August 5, 2020

“The timing for this is right as the season is now underway and the Board is healthy,” he told The News in an email. “We have very good people in place and the Association is financially healthy. I have worked very hard during my time as 1st VP and President to have an inclusive Board representing as many members as possible. I am confident that we have achieved that.”

Coleman said he plans to stay active within the Abbotsford baseball community and offered his assistance as a resource in the future.

He will remain the acting president until the next AMBA board meeting later this month. The AMBA recommends contacting vice-president Colin Sexton for all inquiries.

The AMBA has also been without a treasurer since February after Matt Maclellan stepped down from the position after three years.

Abbotsford News