Steelheads split weekend doubleheader

You win some, you lose some.

That’s what happened to the Smithers Steelheads, who went 1-1 over a back-to-back home stretch last weekend.

Facing off against the Quesnel Kangaroos Saturday the boys got off to a good start, scoring three on goaltender Brandon Peacock in the first period from Eric Smith, Michael Lynch and Mark Arnold.

Quesnel added four in the second, including two from Lane van de Wetering, but it wouldn’t be enough to ward off the Steelheads, who added three of their own, including one from Arnold and headed into the last period with a one-goal lead.

The Steelheads added to the lead halfway through the third when Arnold would once again find the back of the net and complete the hat trick for the night.

The Kangaroos responded in kind a few minutes later, with Van de Wetering beating Steelheads goaltender Ty Hunter to get a hat trick of his own for the evening.

Up 7-6, Jonathan Creswell would net his second of the night with 18 seconds remaining to seal the deal for the home team with a final score of 8-6.

Hunter faced 56 shots, while the Steelheads pelted Peacock with 26.

It would be a short-lived celebration, however, with the Steelheads dropping the second game of the doubleheader 6-1 to the Williams Lake Stampeders on Sunday afternoon.

A lone goal by Arnold a little over halfway through the first period would stand as the only Steelhead mark of the night, with Stampeders goaltender Zach Straza stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

Heading into the second tied 1-1, the Stampeders found the back of the net three times in the first four minutes of the period.

Williams Lake added two more in the third to win by a final score of 6-1.

The split of the doubleheader brings the boys to a record of 4-9 for the season. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Steelheads are all but eliminated from the playoff picture. Mathematically they are still alive, but would have to win all of their remaining games and either the Stampeders or Kangaroos would have to lose the rest of theirs.

Next up for Smithers are the Wolverines in Hazelton this Friday. The final home game of the season is Jan. 25 when the Steelheads take on the Terrace River Kings. They will finish the season in Terrace against the River Kings Feb. 1.

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com