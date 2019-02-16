Steam to face Posse in hockey action

Summerland Junior B team in second place in division

By Joshua Oggersby

This Saturday, Feb.16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena the Summerland Steam will host the Princeton Posse.

Summerland is heading into Saturday’s matchup with a record of one win in the first five games this month.

They are however coming into Saturday’s game with a win over the Osoyoos Coyotes after they defeated them 2-1 on Wednesday night in Osoyoos.

The last time Summerland met Princeton was Saturday, Feb. 2 in Princeton with the Posse edging the Steam in a 3-2 win.

The Steam are in second place in the Okanagan division with a record of 23-19-2. Meanwhile the Posse are currently in fourth place in the Okanagan division with a record of 15-25-1

You can catch the action this Saturday at the Summerland Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.