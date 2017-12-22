Steam add two wins, one loss

The Summerland Steam earned two wins and one loss in recent Junior B hockey action

The Summerland Steam earned two wins and one loss in recent Junior B hockey action

Summerland 2

Princeton 0

On Dec. 8, the Steam hosted the Princeton Posse, playing to a 2-0 win.

In the first period, Scott Robinson opened scoring at 16:02. Sam Jones had the assist.

The second period was scoreless.

In the third period, Blake Holowaty scored at 19:31, assisted by Cairo Rogers and Cody Swan.

Revelstoke 3

Summerland 2

On Dec. 9, the Steam lost to the Revelstoke Grizzlies in a 3-2 decision at the Summerland Arena.

The Steam took the lead when Swan scored on a power play at 1:15 in the first period. Morey Babakaiff and Holowaty assisted.

In the second period, the Grizzlies scored at 11:38 to tie the game.

Summerland responded when Rogers scored at 8:00, assisted by Brogan Lautard.

The Grizzlies tied the game once more with a goal at 3:10.

In the third period, the sole Revelstoke goal came at 18:58 on a power play.

Summerland 2

Osoyoos 1

On Dec. 15, the Steam travelled to Osoyoos, defeating the Coyotes in a 2-1 game.

The Coyotes took the lead with a power play goal at 17:20 in the first period.

In the second period, Babakaiff scored for the Steam on a power play at 6:37, assisted by Swan and Holowaty.

Holowaty added a power play goal in the third period at 10:26, assisted by Swan.

At present, the Steam are in second place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team has 20 wins, eight losses and one overtime loss in regular season play.