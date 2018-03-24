Stars win District playdowns

The host Lumby Stars stopped Salmon Arm 7-3 in last Sunday’s final of the District Midget Rec Hockey Championships at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Tage Kineshanko, Landen Harison, Matthew Yaremcio, Michael Pusey, Drew Mackenzie, Jordan Romailler and Noah Clarke handled the offence in front of Eric Foufoulas.

It was 1-1 after 20 minutes and 2-2 after two periods. The Stars sealed the deal with three goals in under three minutes midway through the final stanza. Ryan Vandesande earned two assists. Kineshanko was pulled down on a breakaway and struck the post on the ensuing penalty shot at 18:52 of the third.

The Stars ambushed the Corbett Office Plus Storm of Vernon 10-0 earlier Sunday with Harison, Kineshanko, Pusey and Clarke each dialing deuces and singles going to Romailler and Vandesande. Vanessa Yaremcio and Elias Wery each pocketed three helpers.

Lumby opened the playdowns Saturday by tying Salmon Arm 3-3 on snipes from Vandesande, Kineshanko and Harison.

The Stars followed with a 13-2 shelling of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Kineshanko provided 4+4, while Conner Seehaver collected 3+1 and Harison produced 1+4. Pusey, Dakota Becker, Braydie Allan, Wery and Vandesande completed the offence.