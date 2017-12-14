Stars take Kelowna gold

The Lumby Stars dispatched host Kelowna 6-2 in Sunday's final of the Bantam Winter Hockey Classic.

The Stars, who carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care, went ahead of Kelowna on a Ryder Quibell goal. It was 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Zachary Young put the Stars up 2-1 from Linden Catt and Kohl Van De Vliert. Catt was unstoppable in the final 40 minutes with a hat trick off assists by Mia Maltman, Krause, Young and Pachal (2).

Kelowna scored early in the third and Young finished the scoring with 34 seconds left from game MVP Kohl Van De Vliert and Andrew Rannelli.

Lumby opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Grand Forks with Young and Kohl Van De Vliert supplying goals. Emma Roine set up Van De Viert’s insurance tally with seconds left in the middle period. Outstanding play and hustle was turned in by affiliated player Jace Van De Vliert. Ethan Keber had the shutout and MVP was Kaleb Pachal.

The Stars got up early Saturday morning and ambushed Kelowna B3 9-3 behind 3+1 from MVP Tye Krause and 2+1 from Young.

Catt counted 1+2, while Kohl Van De Vliert, Rannelli and Quintin O’Neill garnered singles.

The Stars had a one-game break before their next game against Kelowna B1 and were able to pull off a 6-4 win.

Krause was on fire again with another hat trick, while Catt recorded 1+2 and MVP Peter Romailler and Young also scored.

Lumby lassoed the Trail Outlaws 2-1 in 4-on-4 overtime in the semifinals Sunday morning.

The Outlaws scored first and O’Neill tied it up late in the second period. Catt scored a beauty from Romailler with 1:39 left to play in overtime for MVP.

Cole Young is head coach of the Stars and gets help from Kevin Porteous, Kirk Krause, and Jimmy Hornell.

Kaden Doughty pocketed four goals as the Vernon Authentic Trophy & Plaque Hawks grounded the Talon Benefits Eagles 7-3 in North Okanagan Midget Super Hockey League play Sunday at Priest Valley Arena.

Chris Moore produced 2+2, while Caleb James added a single as the Hawks improved to 4-4-2.

Jaxxon Collard, with a deuce, and Reid Lawrence countered for the 5-5 Eagles.

The Eagles got a hat trick from Nic Magerl in a 5-1 win over Nedco in Saturday play at PV.

Lawrence and Collard contributed singles, while Sapion Joe earned two helpers. Chapperon Chillihitza replied for Nedco (2-4-2).

The North Okanagan Knights House team went 0-4 in a tough Pee Wee Tier 4 tournament in Golden.

The Knights bowed 7-0 to the Golden Rockets, fell 12-1 to Invermere, and lost 7-2 and 10-7 to the Cochrane Rockies.

Alex Hart supplied the goal against Invermere, while Waylen Stowards and Kohen Pounder converted in the Saturday loss to Cochrane. Pounder (3), Stowards, Owen Phelan, Tean Charbonneau and Noah Peckham handled the offence Sunday versus the Rockies.